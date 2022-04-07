DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Akamai Technologies, Corero Network Security, F5 Networks

The global DDoS protection and mitigation security market size was US$ 2.8 billion in 2021. The global DDoS protection and mitigation security market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

DDoS protection and mitigation are the method of protecting a targeted assistant or network from a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack. The targeted victim can decline the effect of the attack with the use of specially built network equipment or cloud-based security services.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing adoption of IoT devices and increasing interest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (which is difficult to trace) will primarily drive the DDoS protection and mitigation security market.

Growing cases of ransomware and blackmail attacks will fuel the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Microsoft Report, the average daily threat mitigations increased by 25% in the first quarter of 2021 from 2020 Q4. Thus, the data depicts the mandatory need for prevention initiatives, which will accelerate the growth of the global DDoS protection and mitigation security market.

The internet gaming sector is gaining significant traction. As a result, it is an appealing target for hackers. Thus, it will surge the demand for DDoS protection and mitigation security.

The high cost of these solutions may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus of the industries shifted toward IoT-based platforms. The pandemic forced enterprises to choose online methods as that was the only way to continue operations. Moreover, strict rules by government authorities forced the companies to allow work-from-home. As a result, the demand for DDoS protection and mitigation security increased. In addition, online gaming platforms also witnessed a sudden increase in the user base, which also increased the chances of hacking. Thus, it has been beneficial for the global DDoS protection and mitigation security market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global DDoS protection and mitigation security market, owing to the early adoption of new protection and mitigation solutions in the region. Furthermore, the rapidly growing proliferation of mobile devices and the emerging requirement for data protection will upscale the demand for DDoS protection and mitigation solutions in North America during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific DDoS protection and mitigation security market is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate. It is owing to the emergence of rich economies in the region. Furthermore, the rising deployment of DDoS prevention and mitigation technologies to obtain transparency will contribute to the growth of this market.

Competitors in the Market

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Arbor Networks, Inc

Cloudflare, Inc.

Corero Network Security Inc.

Dosarrest Internet Security Ltd

F5 Networks Inc.

Imperva, Inc.

Neustar, Inc.

Nexusguard, Ltd.

Radware Ltd.

Verisign Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global DDoS protection and mitigation security market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, Deployment, Vertical, and Region.

By Component

Hardware Solution

Software solutions

Services

By Application Area

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Database security

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

By Vertical

Government and Defense

BFSI

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

