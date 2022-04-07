DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Akamai Technologies, Corero Network Security, F5 Networks

The global DDoS protection and mitigation security market size was US$ 2.8 billion in 2021. The global DDoS protection and mitigation security market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC961
DDoS protection and mitigation are the method of protecting a targeted assistant or network from a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack. The targeted victim can decline the effect of the attack with the use of specially built network equipment or cloud-based security services.
Factors Influencing the Market
- The growing adoption of IoT devices and increasing interest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (which is difficult to trace) will primarily drive the DDoS protection and mitigation security market.
- Growing cases of ransomware and blackmail attacks will fuel the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Microsoft Report, the average daily threat mitigations increased by 25% in the first quarter of 2021 from 2020 Q4. Thus, the data depicts the mandatory need for prevention initiatives, which will accelerate the growth of the global DDoS protection and mitigation security market.
- The internet gaming sector is gaining significant traction. As a result, it is an appealing target for hackers. Thus, it will surge the demand for DDoS protection and mitigation security.
- The high cost of these solutions may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus of the industries shifted toward IoT-based platforms. The pandemic forced enterprises to choose online methods as that was the only way to continue operations. Moreover, strict rules by government authorities forced the companies to allow work-from-home. As a result, the demand for DDoS protection and mitigation security increased. In addition, online gaming platforms also witnessed a sudden increase in the user base, which also increased the chances of hacking. Thus, it has been beneficial for the global DDoS protection and mitigation security market.
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC961
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to dominate the global DDoS protection and mitigation security market, owing to the early adoption of new protection and mitigation solutions in the region. Furthermore, the rapidly growing proliferation of mobile devices and the emerging requirement for data protection will upscale the demand for DDoS protection and mitigation solutions in North America during the study period.
The Asia-Pacific DDoS protection and mitigation security market is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate. It is owing to the emergence of rich economies in the region. Furthermore, the rising deployment of DDoS prevention and mitigation technologies to obtain transparency will contribute to the growth of this market.
Competitors in the Market
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Arbor Networks, Inc
- Cloudflare, Inc.
- Corero Network Security Inc.
- Dosarrest Internet Security Ltd
- F5 Networks Inc.
- Imperva, Inc.
- Neustar, Inc.
- Nexusguard, Ltd.
- Radware Ltd.
- Verisign Inc.
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global DDoS protection and mitigation security market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, Deployment, Vertical, and Region.
By Component
- Hardware Solution
- Software solutions
- Services
By Application Area
- Network Security
- Endpoint Security
- Application Security
- Database security
By Deployment Mode
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Hybrid
By Vertical
- Government and Defense
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utility
- IT and Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Education
- Retail
- Others
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC961
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
- During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
- The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC961
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/