Capsule Endoscopy Market Outlook 2022 Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2026

The global capsule endoscopy market size was US$ 471.9 million in 2021. The global capsule endoscopy market is forecast to grow to US$ 871.9 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Capsule endoscopy is the process of capturing images of the digestive tract through a tiny camera. The process allows doctors to have insight into the digestive tract, majorly the area which is hard to reach. In this process, a patient has to swallow a capsule. The capsule then moves through the digestive tract and captures thousands of pictures.

Factors Influencing the Market

Cases related to small bowel disease, colorectal cancer, and esophageal disease are increasing steeply. According to a study by American Institute for Cancer Research, Colorectal cancer is among the most frequent type of cancer found in men. Furthermore, there were around 1.8 million new cancer cases found in 2018. Thus, the growing prevalence of cancer and bowel-related diseases will accelerate the growth of the global capsule endoscopy market.

The growing geriatric population will also benefit the global capsule endoscopy market. The chances of having GI diseases increase with the age.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and rising adoption of advanced technology will also contribute to the growth of the global capsule endoscopy market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected various countries, including the United States, China, India, etc. The disastrous effect of the pandemic has increased the burden on the healthcare sector tremendously. During the initial phase of the pandemic, various healthcare bodies postponed other cases and shifted their focus entirely to the COVID-19 affected patients. As a result, it negatively affected the global capsule endoscopy market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global capsule endoscopy market, owing to the rising awareness among individuals about the early diagnosis of cancer. Furthermore, the cases of cancer are increasing steeply in the region. Thus, it will benefit the capsule endoscopy market throughout the study period. High advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing investments in this sector will also contribute to the growth of this regional market.

The Asia-Pacific capsule endoscopy market is forecast to record substantial growth, owing to the growing prevalence of colorectal cancer, small bowel disease, and esophageal disease. Furthermore, growing individual spending on healthcare and favourable government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure will ultimately benefit the Asia-Pacific capsule endoscopy market.

Competitors in the Market

CapsoVision

Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Limited

IntroMedic, Co. Limited

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

RF Co., Limited

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global capsule endoscopy market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-Use, Type, and Region.

By Product

Endoscopes

Small Bowel

Esophageal

Colon

Systems

By Application

OGIB (Obscure Gi Tract Bleeding)

Crohn’s Disease

Small Intestine Tumor

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Type

Cystoscopies

Neuro-Endoscopes

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

