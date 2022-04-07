Active Metal Brazed (AMB) Ceramic Substrate Market is set to experience a significant growth rate | Tecdia Co. Ltd, Ceramic Substrates and Components Ltd, Jinghui Industry Ltd, EETech Media, LLC.

Global Active Metal Brazed (AMB) Ceramic Substrate Market to reach USD 1.52 billion by 2027.Global Active Metal Brazed (AMB) Ceramic Substrate Market is valued approximately USD 1.07 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.45% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

AMB Ceramic Substrate is a type of soldering in which metal is brazed to ceramic without metallization. increasing government initiatives in the automotive sector, increasing demand for medium and high voltage systems and Increasing demand for home and electronic appliances, are factors contributing to the market growth.

For instance: An increasing use of the Ceramic Substrates in these home appliances has ultimately propelled the growth of the same in the forecast period. For instance: according to Statista, the retail sales (by volume) of the household home appliances are projected to go to 543.3 million units, by the year end 2024 and 499.7 million units, in the year 2022, from 471.9 million units, in the year 2017. This is majorly contributed by the air-conditioners, laundry appliances, and refrigeration appliances on whole. However, rising fluctuations in the raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, Miniaturization of Electronic Devices, increased R&D activities by the private players is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.

The regional analysis of global Active Metal Brazed (AMB) Ceramic Substrate market when considering for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World has led to the analysis that Asia Pacific is the significant region owing to market share, across the world in terms of market share owing to Growing government initiatives Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as Growing production in the aerospace industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Active Metal Brazed (AMB) Ceramic Substrate market across North America region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tecdia Co. Ltd

Ceramic Substrates and Components Ltd

Jinghui Industry Ltd

EETech Media, LLC.

Rogers Corporation

Springer Nature Switzerland AG

Prince Izant Company

CeramTec GmbH

KYOCERA Corporation

MARUWA Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Alumina

Aluminium Nitride

Silicon Nitride

Others

By Application:

Power Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Home Appliances

Aerospace

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Active Metal Brazed (AMB) Ceramic Substrate Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

