Eubiotics Market is Going to Boom with Novozymes, Novus International Inc., Addcon, Chr. Hansen Holding AS

Global Eubiotics Market to reach USD 7.29 billion by 2027.Global Eubiotics Market is valued approximately USD 4.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Eubiotics are projected to be the most important feed supplement, filling the left space by the antibiotic restrictions. The ability to fill on this gap is important to the success of eubiotics, as antibiotics, despite their environmental consequences, offered critical capability to the meat-processing sector.
Increasing demand from the livestock sectors and increasing demand for meat production are factors contributing to the market growth. For instance: according to FAO (Food and Agriculture Organizations of the United States, the global meat production went up to 336.4 million tones in 2018 from 332.4 million tones in 2017. However, increasing government regulations and high complexities in the regulatory assembly and increasing diseases from livestock farming impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, increasing need towards saving cost and various technological advancements in the eubiotics market is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.
The regional analysis of global Eubiotics market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World for analysis and estimation, North America is a significant region in terms of market share, across the world owing to increasing technological innovations. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing demand for livestock farming would create lucrative growth prospects for the Eubiotics market across European region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Novozymes
Novus International Inc.
Addcon
Chr. Hansen Holding AS
Koninklijke DSM NV
Lallemand Inc.
Kemin Industries Inc.
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
Cargill Incorporated
BASF SE
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Prebiotics
Probiotics
Organic Acids
Essential Oils
By Animal type:
Ruminants
Poultry
Swine
Aquaculture
Other Animal Types
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Eubiotics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
