Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market is Going to BASF SE, Kalyani Industries Limited, PelGar International

The global anticoagulant rodenticides market size was US$ 612.9 million in 2021. The global anticoagulant rodenticides market is expected to grow to US$ 911.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC959
Anticoagulant rodenticides (ARs) are used in homes and other areas to control the damage caused by rodents, including house mice, black rats, etc. They are used to prevent human and livestock health and nature.
Factors Influencing the Market
- The global anticoagulant rodenticides market is forecast to grow, owing to its wide use in the agricultural sector. Anticoagulant rodenticides are used in the agricultural sector to eliminate the chances of rodent infestation in crops storage facilities and farming implements.
- The growing hospitality industry will also benefit the global anticoagulant rodenticides market. Hotels, homes, retail business apartments, and office complexes use anticoagulant rodenticides to prevent the stock from mice and other rats.
- The food processing sector, manufacturing facilities, warehouse, and electronics sectors also use this product to protect the stock from rodents. As a result of all these applications, the global anticoagulant rodenticides market will witness significant growth.
- The growing population and rising demand for food will also upsurge the demand for anticoagulant rodenticides.
- Rodents can become a cause of around 50 diseases in humans, including typhoid, paratyphoid, and scabies. Rising awareness about the harmful health effects of rodents is forecast to benefit the anticoagulant rodenticides market throughout the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic had a mild impact on the anticoagulant rodenticides market. It is majorly due to the challenges faced by manufacturing units. However, the agriculture sector grew rapidly during the pandemic. Furthermore, the packed food and beverage industry recorded substantial growth, which ultimately escalated the growth of the anticoagulant rodenticides market. On the contrary, the shutdown of factories and other units hampered the growth of the anticoagulant rodenticides market.
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC959
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to dominate the global anticoagulant rodenticides market due to rising awareness about the harmful health effects caused due to the presence of rodents. Moreover, the concerns related to the safety of the surrounding farms, businesses, residential buildings, and factories, are increasing in the region. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the anticoagulant rodenticides market.
The Asia-Pacific anticoagulant rodenticides market is forecast to grow at a significant rate, owing to the rising population of rodents. For instance, according to International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), rats are expected to harm nearly 1% of cereal crops, which surges the demand for effective anticoagulant rodenticides. Therefore, it will contribute to the growth of the anticoagulant rodenticides market.
Competitors in the Market
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Bell Labs.
- Heranba Industries Limited
- Kalyani Industries Limited
- Liphatech, Incorporated
- NEOGEN Corporation
- PelGar International
- Rentokil Initial plc
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global anticoagulant rodenticides market segmentation focuses on Product, Form, Application, and Region.
By Product
- 1st Generation Anticoagulants
- 2nd Generation Anticoagulants
By Form
- Pellets
- Blocks
- Powders & Sprays
By Application
- Agriculture
- Pest Control Companies
- Warehouses
- Urban Centers
- Household
- Others
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC959
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
- During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
- The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC959
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/