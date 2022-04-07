Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market is Going to BASF SE, Kalyani Industries Limited, PelGar International

The global anticoagulant rodenticides market size was US$ 612.9 million in 2021. The global anticoagulant rodenticides market is expected to grow to US$ 911.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC959

Anticoagulant rodenticides (ARs) are used in homes and other areas to control the damage caused by rodents, including house mice, black rats, etc. They are used to prevent human and livestock health and nature.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global anticoagulant rodenticides market is forecast to grow, owing to its wide use in the agricultural sector. Anticoagulant rodenticides are used in the agricultural sector to eliminate the chances of rodent infestation in crops storage facilities and farming implements.

The growing hospitality industry will also benefit the global anticoagulant rodenticides market. Hotels, homes, retail business apartments, and office complexes use anticoagulant rodenticides to prevent the stock from mice and other rats.

The food processing sector, manufacturing facilities, warehouse, and electronics sectors also use this product to protect the stock from rodents. As a result of all these applications, the global anticoagulant rodenticides market will witness significant growth.

The growing population and rising demand for food will also upsurge the demand for anticoagulant rodenticides.

Rodents can become a cause of around 50 diseases in humans, including typhoid, paratyphoid, and scabies. Rising awareness about the harmful health effects of rodents is forecast to benefit the anticoagulant rodenticides market throughout the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mild impact on the anticoagulant rodenticides market. It is majorly due to the challenges faced by manufacturing units. However, the agriculture sector grew rapidly during the pandemic. Furthermore, the packed food and beverage industry recorded substantial growth, which ultimately escalated the growth of the anticoagulant rodenticides market. On the contrary, the shutdown of factories and other units hampered the growth of the anticoagulant rodenticides market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC959

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global anticoagulant rodenticides market due to rising awareness about the harmful health effects caused due to the presence of rodents. Moreover, the concerns related to the safety of the surrounding farms, businesses, residential buildings, and factories, are increasing in the region. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the anticoagulant rodenticides market.

The Asia-Pacific anticoagulant rodenticides market is forecast to grow at a significant rate, owing to the rising population of rodents. For instance, according to International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), rats are expected to harm nearly 1% of cereal crops, which surges the demand for effective anticoagulant rodenticides. Therefore, it will contribute to the growth of the anticoagulant rodenticides market.

Competitors in the Market

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Bell Labs.

Heranba Industries Limited

Kalyani Industries Limited

Liphatech, Incorporated

NEOGEN Corporation

PelGar International

Rentokil Initial plc

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global anticoagulant rodenticides market segmentation focuses on Product, Form, Application, and Region.

By Product

1st Generation Anticoagulants

2nd Generation Anticoagulants

By Form

Pellets

Blocks

Powders & Sprays

By Application

Agriculture

Pest Control Companies

Warehouses

Urban Centers

Household

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC959

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC959

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/