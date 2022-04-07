Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future Akzonobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Jotun Group, HempeL A/S

Global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market to reach USD 720.88 million by 2027. Global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market to reach USD 720.88 million by 2027.

Global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market is valued approximately at USD 559 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 3.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings are intumescent coatings that are used to protect infrastructure, assets, and buildings during fire. Such coatings are designed to expand during fire and offer thermal insulation protection to the building or steelwork for a given period of time.

These coatings also feature increased durability, higher application efficiency, lower application costs, faster process times, and excellent aesthetic finish which increases its applicability across the building and construction sector. The global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market is being driven by increasing number of fire accidents across the globe and increasing preference for lightweight materials in the building & construction industry. Furthermore, rising demand for water-based intumescent coatings will provide new opportunities for the global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings industry. In addition, market players across the globe are undertaking a range of strategic initiatives which is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. For instance, in 2020, Hempel started the construction of a new factory in China (Yantai Chemical Industrial Park). The plant had the production capacity of approximately 100,000 tons per year. Also, in 2019, Sherwin-Williams acquired the assets and business of Dresdner Lackfabrik Novatic (Germany) in Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic. Such strategic initiatives taken by the market players across the globe is expected to fuel developments in the market and hence promote the market growth in the forecast years. However, concerns related to coating application and durability may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as stringent regulations for fire safety in building and construction, increase in the demand for intumescent coatings, construction spending in housing and commercial sector, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Akzonobel N.V.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

Jotun Group

HempeL A/S

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

Etex Group

Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.

Teknos Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

By Material Type:

Acrylic

Epoxy

Alkyd

VAE

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

