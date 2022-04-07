Polyisoprene Market 2022 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2026 | Zeon Corporation, JSR Corporation, PJSC ‘Nizhnekamskneftekhim’, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Global Polyisoprene Market to reach USD 2.85 million by 2027.Global Polyisoprene Market to reach USD 2.85 million by 2027.

Global Polyisoprene Market is valued approximately at USD 2.15 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Polyisoprene is used in rubber, footwear, automotive, sponges, and sporting goods and include medical/health applications and sealants and adhesives.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/polyisoprene-market/QI037

The global Polyisoprene market is being driven by growing demand of polyisoprene in medical sector and rising footwear market. Furthermore, the growing use of Polyisoprenes in newer automotive production and industrial use and rising usage of polyisoprene in surgical gloves, will provide new opportunities for the global Polyisoprene industry. For instance, according to Indian Brand Equity Foundation, automobile exports in India stood at 1,419,430 units between April 2021 to June 2021 in comparison with 436,500 units in April 2020 to June 2020. As a result, increased automation will necessitate the use of more polyisoprene in the manufacturing of different automobile parts, which will serve as a catalyst for the Polyisoprene industry in the future. However unstable raw material prices may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global polyisoprene market. Presence of well-established automotive and oil & gas sectors in the region makes Europe the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing vehicle production in various region.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/polyisoprene-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Zeon Corporation

JSR Corporation

PJSC ‘Nizhnekamskneftekhim’

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

KURARAY CO., LTD.

ExxonMobil

TSRC Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

DuPont

Preferred Compounding Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Tires & Related Products

Latex

Footwear

Non-automotive Engineering

Belts & Hose

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/polyisoprene-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Polyisoprene Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/polyisoprene-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/