Waste Recycling Services Market to Witness Huge Growth | Eurokey Recycling Ltd., Northstar Recycling, Triple M Metal LP, Amdahl Corp., Interface, Inc.

Global Waste Recycling Services Market to reach USD 77.6 billion by 2027.Global Waste Recycling Services Market is valued approximately USD 54.39 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.20 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Waste recycling services includes recycling of waste material which includes paper recycling, glass recycling, metal recycling, textile recycling, plastic and electronic recycling. It also includes composting which is basically ???reuse of biodegradable waste,??? like food and garden mulch. Increasing awareness regarding waste management is enhancing the market growth of waste recycling services market.

For Instance, according to world bank organization waste material generation rates increasing. In 2016, globally c2.01 billion tonnes of solid waste was generated counting to of 0.74 kg per person per day. With increasing population growth and expanding urbanization, annual waste generation is estimated to rise by 70% from 2016 levels to 3.40 billion tonnes by 2050.Adoption of strict laws by government in waste recycling application enhances the market growth of waste recycling market However, high manufacturing cost of waste material management mpedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the rising urban population and increasing awareness regarding waste material management is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Waste Recycling Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising awareness about cleanliness and waste material management in addition with efforts taken by private and government authorities for effective waste recycling. Whereas, Europe and North America are also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising awareness, increasing industrialization that produces waste material on a large scale would create lucrative growth prospects for the Waste Recycling Services Market .

Major market player included in this report are:

Eurokey Recycling, Ltd.

Northstar Recycling

Triple M Metal LP

Amdahl Corp.

Interface, Inc.

Covanta

Epson, Inc.

Collins & Aikman

Xerox Corp.

Fetzer Vineyards

Biffa

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Industrial

Municipal

By Product:

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Waste Recycling Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

