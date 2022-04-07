Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market Growth | Industry Trends – Associated British Foods, Foodchem International, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

Global Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market to reach USD YZ million by 2027.Global Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market is valued approximately at USD YZ Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Yeast is a single-cell microorganism which can grow with or without oxygen. Yeast is widely used in industries such as food and beverages, ready-to-eat products and bakery items. Yeast accelerates the fermentation process as well as enhance the quality, aroma, texture and flavor of the product.
Growing demand for bakery products and rapidly growing food and beverages market around the world is fueling demand for yeast. Such as, according to Statista, market size of food and beverages industry in India has increased from USD 22.38 billion in 2016 to USD 30.76 billion in 2018 and reached USD 45.97 billion by 2020. Also, rising alcoholic consumption, increasing preference for ready-to-eat food products and government support for food processing industry are expected to create lucrative demand for yeast in coming years. In March 2021, government of India approved PLI (production linked incentive) scheme for the food processing industry by entailing an outlay of USD 1.45 billion. However, raw material shortage and stringent government regulation are poised to hamper growth in near future.
Europe is leading the market in terms of revenue among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, owing to growing application scope in food ingredients and additives and growing research and development activities. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate during forecast period, due to growing population which is resulting in rising demand for food and beverages and bakery products.
Major market player included in this report are:
Associated British Foods
Foodchem International
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.
Cargill, Incorporated
Kerry Inc.
Synergy Flavors
Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd.
Leiber GmbH
Sensient Technologies Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Baker’s Yeast
Brewer’s Yeast
Wine Yeast
Bioethanol Yeast
Feed Yeast
Others
By Form:
Fresh Yeast
Active Dry Yeast
Instant Yeast
Others
By Application:
Food
Beverages
Bioethanol
Pharmaceuticals
Feed
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Global Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
