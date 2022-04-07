Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market Growth | Industry Trends – Associated British Foods, Foodchem International, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

Global Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market to reach USD YZ million by 2027.Global Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market is valued approximately at USD YZ Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Yeast is a single-cell microorganism which can grow with or without oxygen. Yeast is widely used in industries such as food and beverages, ready-to-eat products and bakery items. Yeast accelerates the fermentation process as well as enhance the quality, aroma, texture and flavor of the product.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/polyester-staple-fiber-psf-market/QI037

Growing demand for bakery products and rapidly growing food and beverages market around the world is fueling demand for yeast. Such as, according to Statista, market size of food and beverages industry in India has increased from USD 22.38 billion in 2016 to USD 30.76 billion in 2018 and reached USD 45.97 billion by 2020. Also, rising alcoholic consumption, increasing preference for ready-to-eat food products and government support for food processing industry are expected to create lucrative demand for yeast in coming years. In March 2021, government of India approved PLI (production linked incentive) scheme for the food processing industry by entailing an outlay of USD 1.45 billion. However, raw material shortage and stringent government regulation are poised to hamper growth in near future.

Europe is leading the market in terms of revenue among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, owing to growing application scope in food ingredients and additives and growing research and development activities. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate during forecast period, due to growing population which is resulting in rising demand for food and beverages and bakery products.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/polyester-staple-fiber-psf-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Associated British Foods

Foodchem International

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

Cargill, Incorporated

Kerry Inc.

Synergy Flavors

Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd.

Leiber GmbH

Sensient Technologies Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Baker’s Yeast

Brewer’s Yeast

Wine Yeast

Bioethanol Yeast

Feed Yeast

Others

By Form:

Fresh Yeast

Active Dry Yeast

Instant Yeast

Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/polyester-staple-fiber-psf-market/QI037

By Application:

Food

Beverages

Bioethanol

Pharmaceuticals

Feed

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/polyester-staple-fiber-psf-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/