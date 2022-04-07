Low Smoke Halogen free flame Retardant Polypropylene Market is Going to Boom with Teknor Apex Co., RTP Company, Polyrocks Chemical Co. Ltd, Dongguan Hengjia Plastic Technology Co. Ltd

Global Low Smoke Halogen free flame Retardant Polypropylene Market to reach USD 829.5 million by 2027.Global Low Smoke Halogen free flame Retardant Polypropylene Market is valued approximately at USD 500 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Polypropylene is a low-smoke, halogen-free flame retardant polymer with excellent fire resistance. halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene demand is high in construction industry because of its environmentally beneficial features.

The market is expected to develop significantly in the coming years, due to rising demand for wires and cables applications. Furthermore, Growing Demand from Electronics and Other Consumer Products and Growing health and safety concerns. For instance, By 2025, the Chinese government plans to have 5,000 fuel cell electric vehicles on the road, with a million by 2030. During the projection period, the government’s promotion of electric, hybrid, and fuel cell electric cars is projected to push the market growth. Whereas, Mexican government has increased its yearly infrastructure expenditure and launched a National Infrastructure Plan to collect about USD 550 billion in investments over the next several years. Due to increased industrial capacity and rising disposable income, China has seen tremendous expansion in building and construction sector investment. However, Decline in Automotive Production, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia pacific is dominating the market growth owing to the key factors such as ed to a robust growth in the construction industry. also, Electronic products, such as smartphones, TVs, wires, cables, portable computing devices, gaming systems, and other personal electronic devices, recorded the highest growth in the electronics segment. Overall, such positive growth in the end user industries. expected to drive the market demand during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Teknor Apex Co.

RTP Company

Polyrocks Chemical Co. Ltd

Dongguan Hengjia Plastic Technology Co. Ltd

Axipolymer Incorporation

LATI Industria Termoplastici SpA

Kowa Kasei Co. Ltd

Avient Corporation

Merick Polymers Co. Ltd

Borealis AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End user Industry:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Other End-user Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Low Smoke Halogen free flame Retardant Polypropylene Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

