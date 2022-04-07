Timber Laminating Adhesives Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Henkel AG, The 3M Company, Sika AG, Arkema

Global timber laminating adhesives market to reach USD 1.21 billion by 2027. Global timber laminating adhesives market to reach USD 1.21 billion by 2027.

Global timber laminating adhesives market is valued approximately at USD 0.702 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 8.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Timber laminating adhesives are widely used in the building and construction industry. Adhesives for timber laminating are adopted in glue laminated timber (glulam) and cross laminated timber (CLT) which exist as straight laminated beams, wall beams curved laminated beams and I-beams.

The major function of the lamination adhesives is to keep multiple layers of the beams together. The beams enable lighter and stronger bearing structures as compared to solid wood of same thickness. The global timber laminating adhesives market is being driven by rising new construction activities and increasing urban population across the globe. Furthermore, demand for low-VOC adhesives will provide new opportunities for the global timber laminating adhesives industry. There has been a significant rise expected in the construction spending. For instance, as per Statista, the total spending in the construction industry across the globe is expected to increase from USD 9.5 trillion in 2014 to approximately USD 19.2 trillion by 2035. Such growth in the construction spending across the globe is expected to fuel developments in the industry and increase the demand and adoption of timber laminating adhesives. Hence, this is expected to promote the market growth. However, volatility in raw material prices may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global timber laminating adhesives market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global timber laminating adhesives market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as presence of majority of the key market players, technological advancements and product developments, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Henkel AG

The 3M Company

Sika AG

Arkema

Ashland Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Dow Inc.

Pidilite Industries

Jowat SE

Collano AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin Type:

Melamine (Urea) Formaldehyde Adhesives (MF & MUF)

Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde (PRF) Adhesives

Polyurethane

Emulsion Polymer Isocyanate (EPI) Adhesives

Others

By Application:

Floor Beams

Roof Beams

Window and Door Headers

Trusses and Supporting Columns

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Residential

Non-residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Timber Laminating Adhesives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

