Green and Bio Polyols Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Cargill Inc, The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Bayer AG

Global Green and Bio Polyols Market to reach USD 8.45 billion by 2027.Global Green and Bio Polyols Market is valued approximately USD 4.52 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.76% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Green and Bio Polyols are the organic alcohol solutions that are environmentally friendly, which are used in variety of applications such as adhesives, coatings, synthetic leathers; with variety of end user industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, and many other industries.
Thus, Increasing demand from the automotive industry and increasing use of polyurethane foam in packaging and increasing demand from home d?(C)cor furnishing are factors contributing to the market growth. For instance: according to Wood Working Network, the market value of the Bedroom and Living/Dining room is expected to go to USD 158 billion and USD 620 billion, by the year 2027 from USD 109 billion and USD 441 billion, in the year 2020. However, Health hazards from polyols impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, Rapid growth from the construction sector and strategic initiatives from the private players is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.
The regional analysis of global Green and Bio Polyols market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World for analysis and estimation. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing population and Government initiatives. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising construction activities and new product launches would create lucrative growth prospects for the Green and Bio Polyols market across North American region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Cargill Inc
The DOW Chemical Company
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Stephan Company
Biobased Technologies LLC
Emery Oleochemcials
Jayant Agro Organics Pvt Ltd
Global Bio-Chem Technology Group
E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Raw Materials:
Natural oils and their derivatives
Sucrose
Carbon Dioxide
Recycled Polymers
By Type:
Polyether Polyols
Polyester Polyols
By Application:
Pu Flexible Foam
Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers
Pu Rigid Foam
By End User Industries:
Furniture & Bedding
Automotive
Construction
Packaging
Carpet backing
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Green and Bio Polyols Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
