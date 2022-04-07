Automotive Plastics Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | DuPont de Nemours, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG

Global Automotive Plastics Market to reach USD 41.74 billion by 2027.Global Automotive Plastics Market is valued approximately at USD 29.15 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.57% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Automotive plastics are extensively used in automotive components and parts as they are durable, easy to manufacture and leads to lightweight designs of automotive components. The increasing demand from the automotive industry has been driving the Automotive Plastics market. According to Statista, global car sales are expected to hit 71.4 million units by 2021, up from 63.8 million units in 2019.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/automotive-plastics-market-1/QI037

There is a growing demand for design simplification and lighter weight automotive components which is boosting the demand for the use of plastic. According to Global eProcure (GEP), in March 2020, Plastics currently account for 50% of the overall vehicle volume but only 10% of the vehicle’s weight, in upgraded cars. Also, 10% weight decrease in a vehicle, for example, improves fuel mileage by 5% to 7%. As a result, reducing vehicle weight by 1 kg is expected to reduce carbon emissions by at least 20 kg. Although plastic has less strength when compared to metal components, this may act as a restraint for its growth. However, increasing usage of recyclable plastics to curb the carbon emission acts as an opportunity for Automotive Plastics Market in subsequent decade. Furthermore, rise in investments and R&D in plastic recycling and rising middle class population will provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are considered for geographical analysis of Automotive Plastics Market. Asia-Pacific is leading across the world in terms of market share and is also expected to exhibit high growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the strategic initiatives such as innovation and research and development, favorable government initiatives and growing demand for light vehicles in the region.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/automotive-plastics-market-1/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

DuPont de Nemours

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Evonik Industries AG

Adient plc (Spin-Off from Johnson Control International plc)

Magna International, Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

SABIC

Dow Inc.

Borealis AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyamide (PA)

Others

By Application:

Powertrain

Electrical components

Interior furnishings

Exterior furnishings

Under-the-hood components

Chassis

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/automotive-plastics-market-1/QI037

By Process:

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Plastics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/automotive-plastics-market-1/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/