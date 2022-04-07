Automotive Plastics Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | DuPont de Nemours, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG

Global Automotive Plastics Market to reach USD 41.74 billion by 2027.Global Automotive Plastics Market is valued approximately at USD 29.15 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.57% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Automotive plastics are extensively used in automotive components and parts as they are durable, easy to manufacture and leads to lightweight designs of automotive components. The increasing demand from the automotive industry has been driving the Automotive Plastics market. According to Statista, global car sales are expected to hit 71.4 million units by 2021, up from 63.8 million units in 2019.
There is a growing demand for design simplification and lighter weight automotive components which is boosting the demand for the use of plastic. According to Global eProcure (GEP), in March 2020, Plastics currently account for 50% of the overall vehicle volume but only 10% of the vehicle’s weight, in upgraded cars. Also, 10% weight decrease in a vehicle, for example, improves fuel mileage by 5% to 7%. As a result, reducing vehicle weight by 1 kg is expected to reduce carbon emissions by at least 20 kg. Although plastic has less strength when compared to metal components, this may act as a restraint for its growth. However, increasing usage of recyclable plastics to curb the carbon emission acts as an opportunity for Automotive Plastics Market in subsequent decade. Furthermore, rise in investments and R&D in plastic recycling and rising middle class population will provide lucrative opportunities for the market.
Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are considered for geographical analysis of Automotive Plastics Market. Asia-Pacific is leading across the world in terms of market share and is also expected to exhibit high growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the strategic initiatives such as innovation and research and development, favorable government initiatives and growing demand for light vehicles in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
DuPont de Nemours
BASF SE
Covestro AG
Evonik Industries AG
Adient plc (Spin-Off from Johnson Control International plc)
Magna International, Inc.
Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.
SABIC
Dow Inc.
Borealis AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyurethane (PU)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
Polyamide (PA)
Others
By Application:
Powertrain
Electrical components
Interior furnishings
Exterior furnishings
Under-the-hood components
Chassis
By Process:
Injection Molding
Blow Molding
Thermoforming
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Plastics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
