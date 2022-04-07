Metal Print Packaging Market to Witness Huge Growth | Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd, Ball Corporation, HuberGroup, Envases Group

Global Metal Print Packaging Market to reach YZ billion by 2027.Global Metal Print Packaging Market is valued approximately YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Metal print packaging helps in increasing brand exposure and attracting buyers. It accomplishes this by making metal packaging more attractive to consumers and capturing their attention, which serves as a key driver for the metal packaging market.

Prints are available in a variety of sizes, shapes, and print designs. These printing may be done on aluminum or steel metal containers. Manufacturers may give their brands a competitive edge by using metal print packaging. Metal print packaging has several advantages, including being simple to use, indestructible, and resistant to severe pressure and temperature which boost the market. Increasing demand for packed foods and beverages is in turn increasing the demand for metal food packaging market. In May 2019, Koenig & Bauer Metal Print partnered with Future Symposium of ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH for expansion of their business. Cambridge based BrewBoard with Tonejet Cyclone has joined the market of digital printing process. It has expanded its business of craft beer in March 2020. However, fluctuations in the prices of printing inks impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, high consumption of packaged beverages at certain big events like sport tournaments is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Metal Print Packaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising sale of packaged food products, including frozen and chilled food, and rising disposable income. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as high consumption of packaged beverages in numerous sports tournaments would create lucrative growth prospects for the Metal Print Packaging Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd

Ball Corporation

HuberGroup

Envases Group

CCL Container

Koenig & Bauer AG

Tonejet Limited

Crown Holdings Inc.

Tata Steel Limited

Rexam plc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Printing Process:

Offset Lithography

Gravure

Flexography

Digital

Other Printing Technologies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Metal Print Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

