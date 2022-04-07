Zinc citrate Market Growth | Industry Trends – Celanese, Eastman Chemical Company, Qingdao Huatuo Chemicals Co. Ltd., Henan CXH Purity Industrial and Trading Co. Ltd.,

Global Zinc citrate Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global Zinc citrate Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Zinc citrate is a zinc salt of citric acid. Due to its anti-bacterial nature Zinc citrate is used in food products to reduce the bacterial content and act as a preservative. This is projected to enhance the global market. Zinc citrate is added into various products such as deodorants, soap & bath products, hair care products, skincare products, and oral care products.

Growing Pharmaceutical and Foods and beverages market are key drivers for the growth of Zinc Citrate Market. According to Statista in 2020, approximately USD 1.27 trillion had been spent on medicines, up from USD 887 billion in 2010. That number is expected to increase to USD 1.6 billion by the year 2025. Also, with the increasing application in end use industries, the adoption & demand for Zinc citrate is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, availability of other cheap zinc substitute impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Zinc citrate market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing population and rise in disposable income among consumers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors growing pharmaceuticals and food & beverages sectors would create lucrative growth prospects for the Zinc citrate market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Celanese

Eastman Chemical Company,

Qingdao Huatuo Chemicals Co. Ltd.,

Henan CXH Purity Industrial and Trading Co. Ltd.,

Zhengzhou Kelai Chemical Co. Ltd.,

HarvinImpex Pvt. Ltd. India,

Ultra-Chemical Works,

A.B. Enterprises,

Akchem

Chemical Point UG.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Dihydrate Type,

Trihydrate Type,

Others

By End Use Industries:

Dental Care,

Pharmaceutical,

Food and Beverage,

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Zinc citrate Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

