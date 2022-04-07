Xylene Market Trends –Advancements in technology | Exxon Mobil Corporation, Flint Hills Resources, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Reliance Industries Limited

Global Xylene Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global Xylene Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Xylene is an aromatic hydrocarbon which is widely used in industry and medical technology as a solvent. It is a colorless, sweet-smelling liquid or gas naturally found in petroleum, coal, and wood tar. It is used exclusively to produce polyethylene terephthalate (PET) polymer for the manufacture of polyester fibers, PET solid-state resins, and PET film.

Growing adoption of Polyester fiber in Textile industry has led the adoption of Xylene across the forecast period. According to Statista the demand for polyester fibers in 2020 reached 0.053 billion metric tons worldwide, and it is projected to reach 0.063 billion metric tons till 2023. Also, with growing demand from end use industries, the adoption & demand for Xylene is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, Volatility in the prices of raw materials and stringent government restrictions to control pollution impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Xylene market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to economies rapidly undergoing economic changes, increased focus of the manufacturers to manufacture lightweight automotive parts. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing demand for pesticides in the agricultural sector over the forecast period would create lucrative growth prospects for the Xylene market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Flint Hills Resources

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

Reliance Industries Limited

BASF SE,

Merck KGaA,

Braskem,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp.,

LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Ortho-Xylene,

Meta-Xylene,

Para-Xylene

mixed Xylene

By Application:

Solvent,

Monomer

Others

By End Use Industries:

Plastics and Polymers,

Paints and Coatings,

Adhesives and Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Xylene Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

