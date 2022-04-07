Cosmetic Pigments Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

The global cosmetic pigments market size was valued at USD 13.11 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 19.01 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

Cosmetic Pigments Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The major factors are the growing demand for organic pigments in high-performance cosmetics and the ever-increasing applications of cosmetic pigments in personal care and grooming products.

Major market player included in this report are:

Clariant

ECKART

Merck

Sun Chemical

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

Sudarshan

Kobo Products

Geotech

Lanxess

Venator

Chem India Pigments

Dayglo Color

Neelikon

Koel Colours

Li Pigments

Yipin Pigments

Nihon Koken Kogyo

Ferro Corporation

Elemental Srl

Kolortek

Sandream Impact

Vibfast Pigments

Miyoshi Kasei

Toyal

Kuncai Europe

Musclerox

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

By Elemental Composition

Inorganic Pigments

Organic Pigments

By Type

Special Effect Pigments

Surface-Treated Pigments

Nano Pigments

Natural Colorants

By Application

Facial Makeup

Eye Makeup

Lip Products

Nail Products

Hair Color Products

Special effect & Special Purpose Products

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Cosmetic Pigments Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Cosmetic Pigments Market ?

• Which factors are influencing Cosmetic Pigments Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in Cosmetic Pigments Market ?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining Cosmetic Pigments Market ?

• What are the demanding global regions of the Cosmetic Pigments Market ?

• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

