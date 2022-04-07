Micro-LED Market Analysis By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and a CAGR of over 91.0% to reach USD 28,500.1 million by the end of 2030.

The global micro-LED Display market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 91.0% to reach USD 28,500.1 million by the end of 2030.
The market demand for micro-LED is fueling due to the commercial potential of micro LEDs in key application areas, including AR/ VR, reminder displays, smartwatches, mobile phones, and tablets.
Major market player included in this report are:
Apple Inc. (LuxVue)
Oculus VR (InfiniLED)
Sony Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
X-Celeprint Ltd.
Epistar Corporation
GLO AB
VerLASE Technologies LLC
JBD Inc. (JB-Display)
Aledia
Uniqarta, Inc.
ALLOS Semiconductors GmbH Plessey Semiconductors Ltd
PlayNitride Inc.
Mikro Mesa Technology Co., Ltd
VueReal Inc
Ostendo Technologies, Inc.
Sharp Corporation (eLux Inc.)
University of Sheffield (EpiPix Ltd.)
Micledi
Microluce
Tianma
Visionox
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product
Large-scale Display
Small- & Medium-sized Display
Micro Display
By Application
Smartphone & Tablet
TV
PC & laptop
Smartwatch
Others
By Industry Vertical
Consumer Electronics
Entertainment & Sports
Automotive
Retail
Government & Defense
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2020
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Micro-LED Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
