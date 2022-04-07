Taiwan says China-Solomon Islands security agreement threatens regional security

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beij... Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Oct. 9, 2019. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (April 7) expressed concern over the signing of a security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands, saying it threatens regional security.

The Solomon Islands, formally a diplomatic ally of Taiwan, is set to ink a deal with China, giving Beijing permission to send its police officers, armed police, and other military personnel to the Pacific Island nation to help maintain social order, CNA cited MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) as saying.

Chinese warships can also dock at the Solomon Islands’ ports to replenish supplies, she added. Australia, New Zealand, and other neighboring countries, along with the international community, are extremely concerned about this agreement.

The spokesperson said MOA is also seriously concerned about the matter. The security agreement threatens regional security and disrupts the status quo and “supply chain” of democratic allies, Ou added.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the Solomon Islands not to become a bargaining chip of the Chinese military and assist China in expanding its military presence in the Pacific,” she said. Ou emphasized that Taiwan will continue to work together with allies and like-minded nations to maintain peace, stability, and a rules-based international order in surrounding regions.