Medical expert says Taiwan risks international isolation if reopening stalls

Reopening should continue as most cases are only exhibiting light symptoms

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/07 14:53
Masked lady. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Huang Kao-Pin (黃高彬), Deputy Director of the Infectious Disease Control Center at Taiwan’s China Medical University Hospital (中國醫藥大學), has set out his case for why Taiwan should continue to reopen despite rising case numbers.

Huang said Taiwan said it is just a question of timing, according to a ET Today report. “The issue we need to pay attention to right now is a) severity of the cases and b) whether or not the medical infrastructure can handle it,” he said.

Currently, Huang said, case numbers are on the rise but most people only exhibit mild symptoms. Thus, the country should continue down the path to reopening, he added.

He warned of the consequences if Taiwan continues to implement strict quarantine measures. “If we do not go down the road to reopening, Taiwan will become internationally isolated.”

Huang said reopening may be delayed, but as long as the medical infrastructure is not overwhelmed, then it should continue.
