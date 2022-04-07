Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Swedish parliament delegation to visit Taiwan on Sunday

Delegation will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other high-level government officials

  205
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/07 14:22
Swedish parliament. (AP photo)

Swedish parliament. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Swedish Parliament delegation will arrive in Taiwan on Sunday (April 10) for a five-day trip, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Thursday (April 7).

The group, including Deputy Speaker of the Swedish Parliament Kerstin Lundgren, parliamentarians, and European Parliament policy advisors, will be led by Swedish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Association member Boriana Aberg and Swedish member of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers, according to a MOFA press release.

The Swedish politicians will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Cabinet Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成), Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花), and Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) over the course of their visit. They will also attend two banquets, with one hosted by You and the other hosted by Wu.

The delegation will also hold discussions with Taiwanese defense and national security scholars and experts, meet with Swedish company representatives, students, and expats in Taiwan, and visit cultural sites.
Sweden
Swedish Parliament
Charlie Weimers
MOFA
Taiwan-Sweden relations
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Australian navy can fend off Chinese anti-ship missiles: think tank report
Australian navy can fend off Chinese anti-ship missiles: think tank report
2022/04/07 03:43
Taiwan legislators launch friendship association with Poland
Taiwan legislators launch friendship association with Poland
2022/04/06 17:49
EU and Taiwan should establish 'no limits' partnership: MEP
EU and Taiwan should establish 'no limits' partnership: MEP
2022/04/06 15:11
Badminton ace tests positive for COVID after arriving in Taiwan
Badminton ace tests positive for COVID after arriving in Taiwan
2022/04/06 13:34
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
2022/04/06 13:04