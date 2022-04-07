Swedish parliament delegation to visit Taiwan on Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Swedish Parliament delegation will arrive in Taiwan on Sunday (April 10) for a five-day trip, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Thursday (April 7).

The group, including Deputy Speaker of the Swedish Parliament Kerstin Lundgren, parliamentarians, and European Parliament policy advisors, will be led by Swedish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Association member Boriana Aberg and Swedish member of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers, according to a MOFA press release.

The Swedish politicians will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Cabinet Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成), Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花), and Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) over the course of their visit. They will also attend two banquets, with one hosted by You and the other hosted by Wu.

The delegation will also hold discussions with Taiwanese defense and national security scholars and experts, meet with Swedish company representatives, students, and expats in Taiwan, and visit cultural sites.