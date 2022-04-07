Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 382 local COVID cases on Thursday (April 7), 101 more than Wednesday (April 6) and the most since June 6, 2021, when 335 cases were recorded.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 149 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The 382 local cases reported that day include 188 males and 194 females ranging in age from under five to their 80s. New Taipei City reported the largest number of cases at 111, followed by Taipei City with 87, Kaohsiung City with 59, Keelung City with 41, Taoyuan City with 28, Hualien County with 16, Chiayi County with eight, Hsinchu County with seven, Tainan City with five, Pingtung County with five, Taichung City with four, Hsinchu City with three, Kinmen County with two, Yilan County with two, Yunlin County with two, and Miaoli County and Changhua County with one each.

Imported cases

The 149 local cases reported include 82 males and 67 females ranging in age from under five to their 70s. Of these, 78 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 71 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between March 7 and April 6 from Vietnam (17 cases), the U.S., Indonesia, Germany, Singapore, France, Switzerland, the U.K., Australia, Italy, Spain, South Korea, China, and Thailand. The country of origin of 103 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 7,223,935 COVID tests, with 7,197,836 coming back negative. Of the 25,756 confirmed cases, 8,375 were imported, 17,327 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 139 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.