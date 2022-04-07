Taiwan’s JustKitchen expands international footprint to Singapore

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen (JK) continues to expand its international reach with the announcement of its first two locations in Singapore.

The company, which focuses on delivery-only food brands, opened its first two ghost kitchen locations in the Telok Ayer and Tampines areas on April 4. The move is a part of a bigger plan to open up to eight locations across Singapore over the next six months, according to a JK press release.

Singapore was identified by JustKitchen as an important market since revenue generated from online food delivery is expected to jump from US$470 million (NT$13.53 billion) in 2021 to US$700 million by 2025, according to data from Statista. In addition, 92% of Singaporeans visit a restaurant or use other food services at least once a week.

The Telok location is situated in the Central Business District and will have delivery and takeaway services and will initially offer certain JK in-house food brands. The Tampines location will also provide delivery and takeaway, while focusing on Western cuisines.

“We are excited to be opening two ghost kitchen locations in Singapore and six other planned locations across the country,” said Jason Chen (陳星豪), co-founder and CEO of Just Kitchen. “I am proud of our team for continuing to execute on our international expansion plan. Growing from our home base in Taiwan to Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines is only the start of our international expansion strategy.”