Taiwan’s JustKitchen expands international footprint to Singapore

JustKitchen opened locations in Singapore's Telok Ayer and Tampines earlier in April

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/07 14:02
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen (JK) continues to expand its international reach with the announcement of its first two locations in Singapore.

The company, which focuses on delivery-only food brands, opened its first two ghost kitchen locations in the Telok Ayer and Tampines areas on April 4. The move is a part of a bigger plan to open up to eight locations across Singapore over the next six months, according to a JK press release.

Singapore was identified by JustKitchen as an important market since revenue generated from online food delivery is expected to jump from US$470 million (NT$13.53 billion) in 2021 to US$700 million by 2025, according to data from Statista. In addition, 92% of Singaporeans visit a restaurant or use other food services at least once a week.

The Telok location is situated in the Central Business District and will have delivery and takeaway services and will initially offer certain JK in-house food brands. The Tampines location will also provide delivery and takeaway, while focusing on Western cuisines.

“We are excited to be opening two ghost kitchen locations in Singapore and six other planned locations across the country,” said Jason Chen (陳星豪), co-founder and CEO of Just Kitchen. “I am proud of our team for continuing to execute on our international expansion plan. Growing from our home base in Taiwan to Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines is only the start of our international expansion strategy.”
JustKitchen launches contactless smart delivery pilot program with Panasonic Taiwan
2022/03/22 16:50
Taiwan’s JustKitchen expanding operations in Hsinchu Science Park
2022/03/21 11:40
Taiwan’s JustKitchen to swap brands with largest ghost kitchen operator in Japan
2022/03/01 16:40
JustKitchen to create fresh meals for 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan
2022/02/24 16:24
JustKitchen becomes fresh meal partner of Uber Eats Mart in Taiwan
2022/02/09 16:50

