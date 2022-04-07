Chubb Life Yearly Income Plan Bestows Your Wealth to Your Future Generation at Ease

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 April 2022 - Recognising people's need to plan for different phases of their life from getting married, buying a home, funding children's education and saving for retirement, Chubb Life Hong Kong has launched "Chubb Life Yearly Income Plan" ("the Plan"). The Plan provides liquidity and flexibility with a steady stream of cash return over time, which creates a continuous income that customers can rely on to achieve their changing life goals.



Customers can enjoy an annual cash payment every policy year starting from the 1st policy anniversary, as well as an extra cash payment every 10 years starting from the 10th policy anniversary.



Wai Kit Chan, Chief Marketing Officer of Chubb Life Hong Kong, said, "We believe that customers value growing wealth and legacy building, so we have designed a product that meets both requirements. With steady income streams, the Plan helps customers accomplish their long-term savings goal. The Plan also allows policy continuation with the option to change the insured.



To provide comfort to customers during financial difficulties, the Plan offers further peace of mind with a premium holiday of up to two policy years. What's more, in the unfortunate event of the insured dying due to an accident during the 1st policy year, an additional benefit of up to US$100,000 is provided.



Further product information can be found at: https://www.chubb.com/hk-en/personal/chubb-life-yearly-income-plan.html



About Chubb Life Hong Kong

Chubb Life is the international life insurance division of Chubb. In Asia, Chubb Life operates in Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Korea, Myanmar, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, and participates in a joint-venture in China. Chubb Life has been in Hong Kong since 1976. To meet the financial protection and wealth management needs of its broad range of customers, Chubb Life Hong Kong (Chubb Life Insurance Company Ltd.) offers a range of life protection, savings, accident and health insurance solutions through agents and brokers. Additional information can be found at: http://life.chubb.com/hk



About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com



