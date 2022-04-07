Arrow Electronics Enables Innovative Startup to Enhance Water Quality for Thousands in Indian Villages

RefillBot is empowered by Arrow Electronics and STPI’s IoT Open lab to create a remote water quality monitoring solution that works anytime anywhere

RefillBot team - Savitri Patil (CEO), Naveen G (CTO), Prabhu S (CBO)

RefillBot's real-time, 24/7 water quality monitoring solution installed in 100 villages across Karnataka.

Wireless module design: Developing a wireless module to communicate in real-time over mobile networks to help ensure access to cloud servers.

Smart sensors and data analytics enabling 24x7 always-on operation: With modest wireless network connectivity requirements, ranging from basic 2G up to fast 4G LTE, the RMM uses sensors embedded in dispensing systems, water filters, and switches to capture and communicate critical operational, consumption and quality details.

Boosting antenna signal at remote locations: Formulating an LTE external antenna strategy to ensure optimum coverage in low signal areas without the need for extensive field testing.

Rapid prototyping: Arranging quick shipment of development kits and evaluation boards, which enabled RefillBot to experiment with data handling, I/O system design, and build a scalable solution during the pandemic.

Fast go-to-market: Providing the IoT Open Lab environment and equipment required for extensive RMM evaluation, GSM antenna tuning, and EMF (Electromagnetic Field) and signal testing.

BANGALORE, INDIA - Media OutReach - 7 April 2022- Global technology-solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. today announced that the IoT Open Lab, jointly set up in collaboration with the Software Technology Park of India (STPI), has helped a local innovative startup, RefillBot, develop a Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) solution aimed at improving access to clean water in Indian villages. Powered by advanced sensing and IoT technologies that allow real-time, 24/7 water quality monitoring, the new RMM platform has been successfully rolled out across 100 villages in India's Karnataka state in just four months.According to UNICEF , less than 50 percent of India's population has access to safely managed drinking water, and the impact of waterborne diseases costs the country's economy approximately USD600 million a year. RefillBot's RMM platform addresses this pressing issue by simplifying and enhancing the operation and maintenance of water purification plants in India's underserved areas.Founded in 2019 by Savitri Patil, RefillBot develops and delivers plug-and-play, IIoT-grade (Industrial Internet of Things) monitoring and management for municipal utilities, as well as industrial applications like HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), asset monitoring and availability tracking in remote locations."Remote monitoring and management is a game changer for many industrial applications, especially water purification in remote village locations, where meeting essential daily needs is a constant challenge," said Savitri Patil, co-founder and CEO of RefillBot. With the support of the Arrow and STPI IoT Open Lab and RefillBot's comprehensive understanding of IIOT, this new RMM offering has the potential to make a real and immediate difference to the lives of millions of people and create positive, long-term economic and health development outcomes for India's underserved as it rolls out."As an STPI incubatee, RefillBot used the IoT Open Lab's equipment to test and verify its boards, and consulted and collaborated with Arrow on system design and the selection of cutting-edge components. Arrow engineers and technical experts provided insight and recommendations to help RefillBot bring the solution to life, including:"At Arrow, we are constantly seeking ways to make it easier for innovators to create, make and manage the technology of tomorrow," said Bhartendu Mishra, Arrow Electronics' general manager of sales for India. Collaborations, like the Arrow and STPI IoT Open Lab in India, are part of our long-term commitment to giving local start-ups and innovators access to world-class engineering expertise and resources. We are proud to be playing a role in RefillBot's innovation journey and supporting its goal of developing a solution to address one of the most pressing community challenges – helping ensure reliable access to clean water."Equipped with advanced engineering equipment and testing modules, the IoT Open Lab has assisted the start-up community from the region in their idea-to-prototype-to-product innovation journey. Arrow's experienced vertical segment experts and engineers with expertise in areas of embedded computing, sensing, connectivity and system integration are on site to provide professional advice to these innovators and makers.

