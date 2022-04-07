Video shows bat-wielding man chased by car in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Videos surfaced on Wednesday (April 6) showing a man swinging a bat at a car only to be chased by the vehicle, which was driven by a man he accused of dating his girlfriend.

On Wednesday, two videos were posted on the Facebook group Baofei Commune showing a traffic dispute on Shengxin Road in Pingtung County's Xinyuan Township at 4 p.m. that afternoon. During the incident, the 23-year-old driver of a black car, surnamed Chou (周), used a bat to smash a white car driven by a 38-year-old man surnamed Hong (洪), who retaliated by trying to run Chou over.

In the video, Chou's black car pulls in front of Hong's white one as both automobiles come to a stop. Chou then steps out with a baseball bat in hand, walks to the driver's side of Hong's car, and begins arguing with him.

Chou then walks back to his car, but soon steps out again, argues with Hong further, and then suddenly raises his bat over his head and viciously smashes the windshield of Hong's car. Hong responds by shifting into reverse, pointing his vehicle at Chou, and stepping on the accelerator.

Chou just barely moves out of harm's way as he darts back to his car. As Chou leaps inside, Hong rams his vehicle from behind, backs up, and delivers another blow that pries the driver's side door of Chou's car completely open.

In a second video, Chou can be seen whacking Hong's car twice with his bat as Hong drives away. Hong's car suddenly reappears as he hits reverse and slams into Chou's car from the front. Hong then drives forward and goes into reverse two more times to inflict further damage before Chou finally drives away.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the dispute had resulted from Chou's allegation that Hong had been dating his girlfriend, reported UDN . According to a police investigation, Chou, a resident of Xinyuan Township, was confronting Hong over his alleged relationship with his girlfriend, leading to the altercation.