Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Video shows bat-wielding man chased by car in southern Taiwan

Fight allegedly broke out over Hong stealing Chou's girlfriend

  879
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/07 15:33
(Facebook, Baofei Commune screenshots)

(Facebook, Baofei Commune screenshots)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Videos surfaced on Wednesday (April 6) showing a man swinging a bat at a car only to be chased by the vehicle, which was driven by a man he accused of dating his girlfriend.

On Wednesday, two videos were posted on the Facebook group Baofei Commune showing a traffic dispute on Shengxin Road in Pingtung County's Xinyuan Township at 4 p.m. that afternoon. During the incident, the 23-year-old driver of a black car, surnamed Chou (周), used a bat to smash a white car driven by a 38-year-old man surnamed Hong (洪), who retaliated by trying to run Chou over.

In the video, Chou's black car pulls in front of Hong's white one as both automobiles come to a stop. Chou then steps out with a baseball bat in hand, walks to the driver's side of Hong's car, and begins arguing with him.

Chou then walks back to his car, but soon steps out again, argues with Hong further, and then suddenly raises his bat over his head and viciously smashes the windshield of Hong's car. Hong responds by shifting into reverse, pointing his vehicle at Chou, and stepping on the accelerator.

Chou just barely moves out of harm's way as he darts back to his car. As Chou leaps inside, Hong rams his vehicle from behind, backs up, and delivers another blow that pries the driver's side door of Chou's car completely open.

In a second video, Chou can be seen whacking Hong's car twice with his bat as Hong drives away. Hong's car suddenly reappears as he hits reverse and slams into Chou's car from the front. Hong then drives forward and goes into reverse two more times to inflict further damage before Chou finally drives away.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the dispute had resulted from Chou's allegation that Hong had been dating his girlfriend, reported UDN. According to a police investigation, Chou, a resident of Xinyuan Township, was confronting Hong over his alleged relationship with his girlfriend, leading to the altercation.

Police arrested both men at the scene and after completing questioning, transferred them to the Pingtung District Prosecutor's Office to be investigated for malicious mischief (毀損罪) and offenses against public safety (公共危險罪).
road rage
fight
assault
car crash
traffic chaos

RELATED ARTICLES

Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
2022/04/06 17:52
Demolition violations named as cause of Taiwan high-speed rail chaos
Demolition violations named as cause of Taiwan high-speed rail chaos
2022/04/02 19:28
Container truck blocks Taiwan's National Freeway 1, causing accident
Container truck blocks Taiwan's National Freeway 1, causing accident
2022/03/29 11:27
Passerby saves drunk Tesla driver just before car engulfed by flames in New Taipei
Passerby saves drunk Tesla driver just before car engulfed by flames in New Taipei
2022/03/28 13:00
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
2022/03/18 11:40

Updated : 2022-04-07 16:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food