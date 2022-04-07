Vegan-friendly ACME to open in Taipei Performing Arts Center

ACME will open a new store in TPAC in April. (ACME photo) ACME will open a new store in TPAC in April. (ACME photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — ACME, a popular healthy lifestyle restaurant in Taipei, will open its fifth branch at the Taipei Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on April 19 for a trial operation.

Located next to Shilin Night Market, a hotspot for tourists, the TPAC opened in March for a trial run including over 100 shows presented by the nation’s theatrical groups.

Before its opening, the striking building, designed by the Office for Metropolitan Architecture, was featured by CNN, the Guardian, and Time magazine. Additionally, the Financial Times has lauded the TPAC as a promising arts venue that could redefine the future.

Locals have dubbed the building “century egg tofu,” a common street food in Taiwan. Of its three theaters, the most discussed is the eye-catching Globe Playhouse. The other two — the Grand Theatre and Blue Box — can be combined into one large venue for performances.

The chic ACME will take over the TPAC's bright, spacious seventh floor with its highly praised signature brunch sets, such as its Eggs Benedict Tuna Tart, Strawberry Fig French Toast, and Brazilian Berries Yogurt Bowl. The store will also serve vegan-friendly dishes and desserts.

Besides the indoor dining, gourmets can enjoy the fresh air and a beautiful downtown view with a glass of wine in the outdoor garden on the same floor. It will open until midnight every Friday and Saturday.

According to the restaurant, it is fully booked this month. Booking for May will begin when the eatery opens April 19.

ACME｜Cafe Bar & Restaurant

Website: https://acmetaipei.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/acmetaipei/



