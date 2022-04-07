Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kidd Creole convicted of manslaughter in 2017 stabbing

By Associated Press
2022/04/07 09:50
FILE - Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is arraigned in New York Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, after he was arrested on a murder cha...

FILE - Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is arraigned in New York Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, after he was arrested on a murder cha...

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan jury found rapper Kidd Creole guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in connection with the 2017 fatal stabbing of a homeless man on the street.

The rapper, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, had gone on trial last month for the death of John Jolly, who was stabbed twice in the chest with a steak knife in midtown Manhattan in August 2017.

Prosecutors accused Glover, a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, of stabbing the other man after becoming enraged because he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him.

Glover's attorney said it was out of self-defense. An email seeking comment was sent to the rapper's attorney.

Glover, who had faced a murder charge, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx. The group's most well-known song is “The Message” from 1982. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, the first rap group to be included.

Updated : 2022-04-07 16:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food