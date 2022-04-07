Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is subsidizing a department to train international students in Mandarin at universities as Taiwan seeks to retain talent amid labor shortages.

In a plan announced on Tuesday (April 5), the MOE set out two tracks to woo foreign students by targeting the needs of specific industries and establishing a department dedicated to helping these students acquire Chinese. The department will be tasked with honing the Mandarin skills of those enrolled in a one-year program that involves at least 15 hours of class a week, per CNA.

As part of the initiative, the MOE eyes enrolling 1,000 pupils this year in the areas of manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and long-term care. Universities nationwide are also incentivized to seek students interested in working in tech, biotech, green tech, smart manufacturing, defense, and circular economy industries.

Legislator Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) believes Taiwan needs a “big strategy” to attract overseas students. Currently, issues concerning scholarships and career opportunities for graduates are encumbered by regulations and lack a coordinated approach, she said.

Advocating a new law for international education, she said there should be a focus on optimizing tertiary education and advancing job prospects for those taking up studies in Taiwan. Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said a draft bill for this purpose is being drawn up and public consultation is underway.