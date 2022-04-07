Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mets-Nationals start pushed back 3 hours because of forecast

By Associated Press
2022/04/07 08:27
A member of the grounds crew ropes off the on field logo before baseball workouts at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Washington. The Wash...

A member of the grounds crew ropes off the on field logo before baseball workouts at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Washington. The Wash...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The scheduled starting time for the opening day matchup between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals on Thursday was pushed back three hours because of rain in the forecast.

Washington, which is hosting the four-game season-starting series between the clubs, announced Wednesday that the Nationals and Mets agreed to play the next day at 7:05 p.m. EDT instead of 4:05 p.m. EDT.

At least they're hoping to be able to play Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday, two games slated for Thursday were pushed all the way to Friday because of bad weather that is expected: the Boston Red Sox at the New York Yankees, and the Seattle Mariners at the Minnesota Twins.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-07 16:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food