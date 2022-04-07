AP PHOTOS on Day 42: Rows of body bags in Ukraine's Bucha

A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana... A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Alexandra Kulagina, 84, cries after receiving aid from the Red Cross in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. She prays for the end of the war.... Alexandra Kulagina, 84, cries after receiving aid from the Red Cross in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. She prays for the end of the war. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A Ukrainian soldier stands near an apartment ruined from Russian shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) A Ukrainian soldier stands near an apartment ruined from Russian shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A cat sits between large caliber rounds of ammunition abandoned by retreating Russian forces or retrieved from destroyed fighting vehicles in the vill... A cat sits between large caliber rounds of ammunition abandoned by retreating Russian forces or retrieved from destroyed fighting vehicles in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Ukrainian soldiers walk next to heavily damaged residential buildings in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo... Ukrainian soldiers walk next to heavily damaged residential buildings in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Tetiana Oleksiienko cries standing at the gate of her house in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukr... Tetiana Oleksiienko cries standing at the gate of her house in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Policemen work on the identification process following the killing of civilians in Bucha, before sending the bodies to the morgue, on the outskirts of... Policemen work on the identification process following the killing of civilians in Bucha, before sending the bodies to the morgue, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Identification cards rest on a man as policemen work to identify people following the killing of civilians in Bucha, before sending the bodies to the ... Identification cards rest on a man as policemen work to identify people following the killing of civilians in Bucha, before sending the bodies to the morgue, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A monument to Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian poet and a national symbol, stands near an apartment ruined in the Russian shelling in the central square ... A monument to Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian poet and a national symbol, stands near an apartment ruined in the Russian shelling in the central square in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A Ukrainian serviceman jumps from a destroyed Russian fighting vehicle after collecting parts and ammunition in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, hea... A Ukrainian serviceman jumps from a destroyed Russian fighting vehicle after collecting parts and ammunition in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

An elderly woman walks by an apartment building destroyed in the Russian shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lu... An elderly woman walks by an apartment building destroyed in the Russian shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A family walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) A family walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Cemetery workers load the corpses of civilians killed in Bucha, to be transported to the morgue, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6... Cemetery workers load the corpses of civilians killed in Bucha, to be transported to the morgue, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Motria Oleksiienko, 99, traumatized by the Russian occupation, is comforted by daughter-in-law Tetiana Oleksiienko in a room without heating in the vi... Motria Oleksiienko, 99, traumatized by the Russian occupation, is comforted by daughter-in-law Tetiana Oleksiienko in a room without heating in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Dozens of body bags containing the remains of civilians killed by Russian occupying forces in the Ukrainian town of Bucha lay in rows Wednesday on the edge of a cemetery as authorities worked to identify the victims of unspeakable atrocities.

On a road nearby, two young girls, their little brother and father walked holding hands among the tangled metal of destroyed Russian tanks left behind by the retreating troops as they left the town on the outskirts of Kyiv.

The horror of death and destruction could be seen in the traumatized face of survivors like 99-year-old Motria Oleskiinko, as she was comforted by a daughter-in-law in a frigid room without heat in the village of Andriivka.

In the fields outside, a Ukrainian serviceman jumped from a destroyed Russian fighting vehicle after collecting parts and ammunition, and a cat sat in matted grass between large caliber rounds of ammunition abandoned as the Russian troops withdrew.

This gallery contains graphic content.