Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A single Chinese military plane flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (April 6), marking the fifth day of intrusions this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jet flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the plane.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, eight Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone, including two spotter planes and six fighters.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into the ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered the zone on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight path of Chinese jet on April 6. (MND image)