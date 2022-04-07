Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles to track PLAAF aircraft

  4118
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/07 09:39
Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A single Chinese military plane flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (April 6), marking the fifth day of intrusions this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jet flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the plane.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, eight Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone, including two spotter planes and six fighters.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into the ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered the zone on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese jet on April 6. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/04/06 09:45
Chinese electronic intelligence plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic intelligence plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/04/05 09:43
11 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
11 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/31 20:59
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/28 11:41
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/18 09:25

Updated : 2022-04-07 16:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food