English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Liverpool 2, Watford 0
Brighton 0, Norwich 0
Burnley 0, Man City 2
Chelsea 1, Brentford 4
Leeds 1, Southampton 1
Wolverhampton 2, Aston Villa 1
Man United 1, Leicester 1
West Ham 2, Everton 1
Tottenham 5, Newcastle 1
Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0
Burnley 3, Everton 2
Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Everton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Norwich vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 9:15 a.m.
West Ham vs. Burnley, 9:15 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Hull 0, Huddersfield 1
Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 4
Barnsley 1, Reading 1
Bournemouth 3, Bristol City 2
Cardiff 0, Swansea 4
Coventry 2, Blackburn 2
Derby 1, Preston 0
Luton Town 2, Millwall 2
Peterborough 0, Middlesbrough 4
QPR 0, Fulham 2
Stoke 1, Sheffield United 0
Birmingham 1, West Brom 0
Peterborough 1, Luton Town 1
Preston 1, Blackpool 0
Millwall 0, Swansea 1
Sheffield United 1, QPR 0
Reading 2, Stoke 1
Middlesbrough 0, Fulham 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Coventry 0
West Brom 2, Bournemouth 0
Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth, 7:45 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. QPR, 12:30 p.m.
Derby vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
Wigan 1, Bolton 1
Accrington Stanley 4, Cheltenham 4
Charlton 1, Lincoln 2
Crewe 1, Fleetwood Town 3
Ipswich 0, Cambridge United 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Shrewsbury 0
Morecambe 3, Burton Albion 0
Plymouth 1, Oxford United 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Sunderland 1, Gillingham 0
Wycombe 2, Doncaster 0
Cambridge United 1, Wycombe 4
Wigan 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Lincoln 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Charlton 1
Morecambe 2, Oxford United 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Crewe 1
Bolton 1, Portsmouth 1
AFC Wimbledon vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Ipswich, 7:30 a.m.
Wigan vs. Cambridge United, 12:15 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool 2, Mansfield Town 2
Oldham 2, Leyton Orient 0
Rochdale 2, Carlisle 0
Salford 2, Crawley Town 1
Barrow 1, Port Vale 2
Bristol Rovers 2, Bradford 1
Forest Green 1, Scunthorpe 0
Harrogate Town 1, Colchester 2
Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 0
Newport County 0, Exeter 1
Rochdale 0, Swindon 0
Stevenage 0, Oldham 1
Tranmere 2, Carlisle 2
Walsall 0, Leyton Orient 2
Hartlepool 0, Salford 2
Forest Green 1, Mansfield Town 0
Salford 0, Port Vale 1
Carlisle vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Colchester, 8 a.m.
Barrow vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Aldershot 0, Eastleigh 2
Barnet 2, Yeovil 2
Bromley vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd
Chesterfield 1, Grimsby Town 4
Dover Athletic 1, Kings Lynn 1
Halifax Town 2, Wealdstone 0
Solihull Moors 3, Maidenhead United 1
Southend 0, Notts County 3
Stockport County vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. ppd
Weymouth vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m. ppd
Boreham Wood 0, Woking 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Boreham Wood 0
Wealdstone 0, Maidenhead United 0
Halifax Town 0, Solihull Moors 0
Kings Lynn 1, Bromley 0
Wrexham 6, Barnet 0
Aldershot vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Southend, 12:20 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.