Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

South Carolina's NCAA title parade set for April 13

By Associated Press
2022/04/07 04:36
South Carolina's NCAA title parade set for April 13

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina and its fans will celebrate the program's latest national title with a parade in downtown Columbia on April 13.

Columbia Mayor Daniel J. Rickenmann said on social media Wednesday there would be a parade through the main streets of the capital city starting at 6 p.m. next week. The parade will end with a rally at the Statehouse.

“I can't wait to celebrate this latest national championship with y'all,” Rickenmann said in his post.

The Gamecocks captured the NCAA Tournament with a 64-49 win over UConn in Minneapolis last Sunday night. The team returned home Monday with a rally at its Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina also won the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and was honored with a parade and celebration at the Statehouse.

The team was honored by South Carolina lawmakers inside the building on Wednesday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-04-07 16:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food