ATP World Tour Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship Results

By Associated Press
2022/04/07 03:31
Wednesday At River Oaks Country Club Houston Purse: $594,950 Surface: Red clay HOUSTON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Tommy Paul (7), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Reilly Opelka (3), United States, def. Mitchell Krueger, United States, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Men's Doubles Round of 16

Robert Galloway and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Santiago Gonzalez (2), Mexico, 6-4, 6-4.

Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Serbia, def. Denis Kudla, United States, and Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (1), Australia, def. Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

William Blumberg and Max Jacob Schnur, United States, def. Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, and Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

Jack Sock, United States, and Nick Kyrgios (3), Australia, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 7-5, 3-6, 10-5.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Hunter Reese, United States, def. Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Updated : 2022-04-07 16:31 GMT+08:00

