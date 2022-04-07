Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Former Texans, Packers veteran OLB Whitney Mercilus retiring

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/07 03:53
FILE - Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus stands for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sun...
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) during the second half of ...

FILE - Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus stands for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sun...

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) during the second half of ...

Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus says he’s retiring, ending a 10-year career in which he made 58 sacks.

Mercilus, 31, announced his decision Wednesday via Instagram. The 2012 first-round draft pick from Illinois spent nearly his entire career with the Houston Texans before playing four regular-season games and one playoff contest with the Green Bay Packers last season.

“This decision was not an easy one, but I am excited and ready to walk into this new season of life,” Mercilus said in his Instagram post. “God has given me the opportunity to play this sport professionally for 10 years, and He has given me this path to continue to walk within His purposes. I am grateful that I can walk away from football with absolutely zero regrets, a boatload of memories, lessons, lifelong friends, and a heart filled with gratitude.”

Mercilus had all but one of his 58 career sacks with the Texans. He had a career-high 12 sacks in 2015. He had 7 ½ sacks in 2016 and earned second-team honors in the All-Pro balloting that season.

He played six games with the Texans last season before they released him. Mercilus signed with the Packers shortly afterward and played four games before going on injured reserve with a biceps injury.

Mercilus missed the rest of the regular season but returned to play in the Packers’ NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-04-07 16:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food