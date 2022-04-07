Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/07 03:25
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $5.73 to $96.23 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $5.57 to $101.07 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 11 cents to $3.05 a gallon. May heating oil fell 12 cents to $3.35 a gallon. May natural gas was unchanged at $6.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $4.40 to $1,923.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 7 cents to $24.46 an ounce and May copper fell 6 cents to $4.74 a pound.

The dollar rose to 123.78 Japanese yen from 123.61 yen. The euro fell to $1.0900 from $1.0905.

Updated : 2022-04-07 16:30 GMT+08:00

