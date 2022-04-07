Alexa
Milwaukee Bucks sign Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza

By Associated Press
2022/04/07 00:45
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Luca Vildoza, a 26-year-old guard from Argentina.

Vildoza played two NBA Las Vegas Summer League games last year with the New York Knicks, who waived him on Oct. 3.

The 6-foot-3 Vildoza was named the Spanish ACB League Finals MVP in 2020 after helping Baskonia win the league title. He played for Baskonia from 2017-21.

He averaged 10.6 points, 3.5 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 24.5 minutes in 62 games across EuroLeague and Spanish ACB competition in the 2020-21 season.

Vildoza also played with Quilmes in the Argentinian Liga A from 2011-17.

