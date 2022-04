Wednesday At Family Circle Tennis Center Charleston, S.C. Purse: $1,000,000 Surface: Green clay CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Madison Keys (9), United States, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, 6-3, 6-1.

Alize Cornet (12), France, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Amanda Anisimova (15), United States, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-2.