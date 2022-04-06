Italy: Migrant rescue boat allowed to dock after waiting days

The Sea-Eye 4 has been involved in many rescue missions in the Mediterranean The Sea-Eye 4 has been involved in many rescue missions in the Mediterranean

The German migrant rescue organization Sea-Eye said on Wednesday that one of their rescue boats had finally been given permission to dock at the Italian port of Augusta in Sicily after waiting for almost a week at sea.

Some 106 migrants were on the Sea-Eye 4 boat, according to a tweet from the group.

"We are expected to reach Augusta on Wednesday afternoon," they wrote, adding that they hope this brings the rescued migrants "a life of security, dignity and freedom."

Rescue operations

The Sea-Eye 4 picked up migrants from a container ship that had previously rescued them as they tried to cross the Mediterranean Sea. A second pick-up included 75 people — including 22 children — who were found crossing in a rubber dinghy.

Some of those rescued have been stuck on the ship since last Wednesday.

Sea-Eye is one of several private rescue teams present in the maritime region to save those who run into trouble while making the journey.

The island country of Malta had previously blocked the Sea-Eye 4 from docking. The group said authorities had told them they were not responsible for providing a safe harbor.

Most dangerous Mediterranean crossing

The crossing is one of the more common routes for people fleeing poverty, the impacts of extreme weather and conflict. But it is also a very dangerous route. Some 90 people drowned at the weekend following a boat accident.

According to the UN, 417 people have gone missing trying to cross the central Mediterranean route so far this year, making it the most dangerous route across the sea.

The official UN figure for people who have gone missing trying to cross the central route since 2014 is over 19,000. The actual figure is likely much higher.

ab/fb (dpa, EPD)