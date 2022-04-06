Alexa
Red Sox-Yankees opener pushed back to Friday due to forecast

By Associated Press
2022/04/06 22:00
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, left, talks with manager Aaron Boone during a spring training baseball workout, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Tampa...

NEW YORK (AP) — The season-opening game between the Boston Red Sox and Yankees in New York was postponed by a day until Friday because of weather.

All-day rain was forecast for Thursday in New York.

Gerrit Cole of the Yankees and Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox had been the scheduled starting pitchers.

Meeting in an opener for the first time since 2005, the Yankees and Red Sox had been scheduled as the first game of a major league season pushed back from March 31 because of a 99-day lockout. With the rainout, the first game becomes the Chicago Cubs hosting the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, a 2:20 p.m. EDT start.

Seattle's game at Minnesota on Thursday also was postponed because of weather, with a mixture of rain and snow forecast.

Seven games remained on Thursday's schedule, with Brewers-Cubs joined by the New York Mets at Washington, Cleveland at Kansas City, Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Cincinnati at World Series champion Atlanta, Houston at the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego at Arizona.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-07 01:43 GMT+08:00

