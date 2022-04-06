Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/06 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-07 01:41 GMT+08:00

