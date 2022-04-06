All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 70 49 15 6 104 294 210 Toronto 70 45 19 6 96 270 216 Tampa Bay 69 43 19 7 93 230 198 Boston 70 44 21 5 93 223 190 Detroit 70 27 34 9 63 202 271 Buffalo 71 26 34 11 63 197 250 Ottawa 69 26 37 6 58 187 224 Montreal 70 19 40 11 49 181 268

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 70 45 17 8 98 232 168 N.Y. Rangers 71 45 20 6 96 217 186 Pittsburgh 71 41 20 10 92 237 194 Washington 69 37 22 10 84 226 202 N.Y. Islanders 69 32 28 9 73 192 189 Columbus 71 33 32 6 72 229 265 Philadelphia 70 22 37 11 55 181 250 New Jersey 70 24 40 6 54 214 261

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 70 50 14 6 106 268 193 Minnesota 69 43 21 5 91 254 215 St. Louis 69 39 20 10 88 250 202 Nashville 69 40 25 4 84 230 201 Dallas 69 40 26 3 83 204 206 Winnipeg 70 33 27 10 76 217 219 Chicago 70 24 35 11 59 188 247 Arizona 70 22 43 5 49 177 254

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 69 41 19 9 91 241 173 Edmonton 71 41 25 5 87 251 226 Los Angeles 72 38 24 10 86 207 205 Vegas 71 39 28 4 82 227 210 Vancouver 70 32 28 10 74 198 202 Anaheim 71 28 31 12 68 199 230 San Jose 69 29 31 9 67 182 220 Seattle 69 22 41 6 50 182 242

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 1

Buffalo 4, Carolina 2

Columbus 4, Philadelphia 2

Ottawa 6, Montreal 3

Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 4

Florida 7, Toronto 6, OT

Detroit 5, Boston 3

Nashville 6, Minnesota 2

Dallas 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Edmonton 2, San Jose 1, OT

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.