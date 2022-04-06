Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/06 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Florida 70 49 15 6 104 294 210 29-6-0 20-9-6 14-2-2
Toronto 70 45 19 6 96 270 216 25-7-2 20-12-4 12-6-1
Tampa Bay 69 43 19 7 93 230 198 21-7-5 22-12-2 12-7-2
Boston 70 44 21 5 93 223 190 22-11-2 22-10-3 14-5-1
Detroit 70 27 34 9 63 202 271 18-13-6 9-21-3 7-11-3
Buffalo 71 26 34 11 63 197 250 14-17-6 12-17-5 7-11-4
Ottawa 69 26 37 6 58 187 224 13-19-3 13-18-3 8-11-2
Montreal 70 19 40 11 49 181 268 10-20-4 9-20-7 8-11-3
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 70 45 17 8 98 232 168 25-6-4 20-11-4 12-7-1
N.Y. Rangers 71 45 20 6 96 217 186 22-7-4 23-13-2 12-7-1
Pittsburgh 71 41 20 10 92 237 194 19-11-5 22-9-5 12-6-2
Washington 69 37 22 10 84 226 202 16-15-5 21-7-5 14-6-1
N.Y. Islanders 69 32 28 9 73 192 189 18-13-4 14-15-5 11-6-2
Columbus 71 33 32 6 72 229 265 18-14-4 15-18-2 9-15-0
Philadelphia 70 22 37 11 55 181 250 13-17-6 9-20-5 6-12-4
New Jersey 70 24 40 6 54 214 261 16-16-4 8-24-2 9-13-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Colorado 70 50 14 6 106 268 193 28-4-3 22-10-3 13-5-3
Minnesota 69 43 21 5 91 254 215 24-7-2 19-14-3 10-9-1
St. Louis 69 39 20 10 88 250 202 22-9-4 17-11-6 13-5-3
Nashville 69 40 25 4 84 230 201 22-11-0 18-14-4 14-6-1
Dallas 69 40 26 3 83 204 206 22-9-1 18-17-2 13-8-2
Winnipeg 70 33 27 10 76 217 219 19-14-2 14-13-8 13-6-5
Chicago 70 24 35 11 59 188 247 11-17-6 13-18-5 4-13-6
Arizona 70 22 43 5 49 177 254 10-23-1 12-20-4 7-12-2
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Calgary 69 41 19 9 91 241 173 21-8-7 20-11-2 11-7-2
Edmonton 71 41 25 5 87 251 226 23-12-0 18-13-5 17-5-0
Los Angeles 72 38 24 10 86 207 205 18-15-4 20-9-6 9-9-3
Vegas 71 39 28 4 82 227 210 20-13-3 19-15-1 15-5-1
Vancouver 70 32 28 10 74 198 202 14-14-6 18-14-4 8-5-6
Anaheim 71 28 31 12 68 199 230 16-16-5 12-15-7 10-9-3
San Jose 69 29 31 9 67 182 220 16-15-5 13-16-4 8-8-4
Seattle 69 22 41 6 50 182 242 12-20-3 10-21-3 5-16-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 1

Buffalo 4, Carolina 2

Columbus 4, Philadelphia 2

Ottawa 6, Montreal 3

Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 4

Florida 7, Toronto 6, OT

Detroit 5, Boston 3

Nashville 6, Minnesota 2

Dallas 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Edmonton 2, San Jose 1, OT

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-07 01:41 GMT+08:00

