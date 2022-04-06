All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|64
|37
|20
|5
|2
|81
|200
|194
|Charlotte
|64
|37
|23
|4
|0
|78
|214
|182
|Providence
|60
|31
|19
|4
|6
|72
|175
|161
|Hershey
|66
|31
|26
|5
|4
|71
|183
|182
|Hartford
|63
|29
|26
|6
|2
|66
|186
|201
|WB/Scranton
|65
|30
|27
|4
|4
|68
|184
|195
|Bridgeport
|65
|27
|27
|7
|4
|65
|191
|204
|Lehigh Valley
|63
|25
|27
|7
|4
|61
|169
|203
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|62
|39
|16
|6
|1
|85
|218
|169
|Laval
|59
|31
|23
|3
|2
|67
|196
|192
|Syracuse
|64
|32
|24
|6
|2
|72
|200
|203
|Toronto
|61
|32
|25
|3
|1
|68
|202
|203
|Rochester
|65
|32
|25
|5
|3
|72
|221
|240
|Belleville
|60
|31
|25
|4
|0
|66
|183
|185
|Cleveland
|64
|24
|28
|8
|4
|60
|178
|222
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|64
|41
|13
|5
|5
|92
|215
|163
|Manitoba
|62
|36
|20
|4
|2
|78
|194
|174
|Milwaukee
|67
|34
|25
|4
|4
|76
|201
|203
|Rockford
|61
|31
|25
|4
|1
|67
|182
|189
|Texas
|62
|27
|24
|6
|5
|65
|193
|203
|Iowa
|61
|26
|27
|5
|3
|60
|171
|182
|Grand Rapids
|65
|27
|30
|6
|2
|62
|173
|201
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|58
|41
|12
|4
|1
|87
|215
|152
|Ontario
|59
|36
|15
|5
|3
|80
|228
|190
|Colorado
|61
|35
|19
|4
|3
|77
|212
|181
|Bakersfield
|58
|30
|18
|5
|5
|70
|190
|168
|Abbotsford
|59
|32
|21
|5
|1
|70
|197
|168
|San Diego
|57
|27
|26
|3
|1
|58
|175
|177
|Henderson
|59
|27
|28
|3
|1
|58
|167
|182
|Tucson
|58
|20
|32
|5
|1
|46
|155
|230
|San Jose
|60
|20
|36
|2
|2
|44
|181
|250
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Hershey 4, Bridgeport 3
Iowa 6, Tucson 1
Rockford 1, Henderson 0
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.