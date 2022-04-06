NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 70 49 15 6 104 294 210 m-Carolina 70 45 17 8 98 232 168 a-Toronto 70 45 19 6 96 270 216 m-N.Y. Rangers 71 45 20 6 96 217 186 a-Tampa Bay 69 43 19 7 93 230 198 Boston 70 44 21 5 93 223 190 m-Pittsburgh 71 41 20 10 92 237 194 Washington 69 37 22 10 84 226 202 N.Y. Islanders 69 32 28 9 73 192 189 Columbus 71 33 32 6 72 229 265 Detroit 70 27 34 9 63 202 271 Buffalo 71 26 34 11 63 197 250 Ottawa 69 26 37 6 58 187 224 Philadelphia 70 22 37 11 55 181 250 New Jersey 70 24 40 6 54 214 261 Montreal 70 19 40 11 49 181 268

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 70 50 14 6 106 268 193 p-Calgary 69 41 19 9 91 241 173 c-Minnesota 69 43 21 5 91 254 215 c-St. Louis 69 39 20 10 88 250 202 p-Edmonton 71 41 25 5 87 251 226 p-Los Angeles 72 38 24 10 86 207 205 Nashville 69 40 25 4 84 230 201 Dallas 69 40 26 3 83 204 206 Vegas 71 39 28 4 82 227 210 Winnipeg 70 33 27 10 76 217 219 Vancouver 70 32 28 10 74 198 202 Anaheim 71 28 31 12 68 199 230 San Jose 69 29 31 9 67 182 220 Chicago 70 24 35 11 59 188 247 Seattle 69 22 41 6 50 182 242 Arizona 70 22 43 5 49 177 254

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 1

Buffalo 4, Carolina 2

Columbus 4, Philadelphia 2

Ottawa 6, Montreal 3

Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 4

Florida 7, Toronto 6, OT

Detroit 5, Boston 3

Nashville 6, Minnesota 2

Dallas 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Edmonton 2, San Jose 1, OT

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.