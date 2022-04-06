SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 54 40 10 2 2 84 213 132 Peoria 54 37 10 3 4 81 211 120 Huntsville 54 39 13 1 1 80 183 122 Fayetteville 54 38 14 1 1 78 188 133 Quad City 55 31 15 5 4 71 186 156 Pensacola 53 29 18 5 1 64 181 156 Evansville 53 27 25 1 0 55 151 144 Roanoke 54 23 24 3 4 53 169 172 Birmingham 54 18 30 5 1 42 142 187 Macon 53 9 38 3 3 24 115 242 Vermilion County 54 5 44 5 0 15 78 253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.