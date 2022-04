ATP World Tour Grand Prix Hassan II Results

Wednesday At Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech Marrakech, Morocco Purse: €534,555 Surface: Red clay MARRAKECH, MOROCCO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Grand Prix Hassan II at Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Vit Kopriva, Czech Republic, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Pavel Kotov, Russia, def. Tallon Griekspoor (9), Netherlands, 0-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Carlos Taberner, Spain, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Federico Delbonis and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, def. Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-4, 6-4.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (2), Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

Andrea Vavassori, Italy, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (4), France, 7-6 (8), 6-3.