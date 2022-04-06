Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tightens restrictions on military-use tech exports to Russia

Ministry of Economic Affairs decides to add 57 products to watchlist

  295
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/06 20:48
Taiwan has added 57 technology products to a list of export restrictions targeting Russia. (Pixabay photo)

Taiwan has added 57 technology products to a list of export restrictions targeting Russia. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Wednesday (April 6) it was tightening exports to Russia of products that could be used for military purposes.

The MOEA has drawn up a list of 57 products which have both commercial and military use, CNA reported. While Taiwan has been restricting exports to Russia since March 1 under the Wassenaar Arrangement about dual-use goods and technologies, it also plans to tighten the range of strategic high-tech products and their export destinations.

The items on the list correspond to products also restricted by other nations, and exporters would need to apply for a special license if they still wanted to sell the made-in-Taiwan products overseas, the MOEA said. Violators could be sanctioned with prison terms and fines, as stipulated by the Trade Act.

Equipment used in the production of semiconductors and electronic goods featured prominently on the list, the report said. In the past, Taiwan has restricted or banned exports of similar high-tech items to North Korea and Iran.
technology
technology exports
export restrictions
Russia
MOEA
Wassenaar Arrangement

RELATED ARTICLES

Phoenix TV quitting Taiwan after being listed as China-owned company
Phoenix TV quitting Taiwan after being listed as China-owned company
2022/04/06 12:05
Taiwan not affected by Putin's visa restrictions: Foreign ministry
Taiwan not affected by Putin's visa restrictions: Foreign ministry
2022/04/06 11:47
Russia turns to China for microchips for in-demand domestic bank cards
Russia turns to China for microchips for in-demand domestic bank cards
2022/04/06 11:00
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
2022/04/04 16:49
Taiwan donates US$1 million each to 5 countries for Ukrainian refugee aid
Taiwan donates US$1 million each to 5 countries for Ukrainian refugee aid
2022/04/01 20:42