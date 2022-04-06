Taiwan tightens restrictions on military-use tech exports to Russia

Taiwan has added 57 technology products to a list of export restrictions targeting Russia. (Pixabay photo) Taiwan has added 57 technology products to a list of export restrictions targeting Russia. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Wednesday (April 6) it was tightening exports to Russia of products that could be used for military purposes.

The MOEA has drawn up a list of 57 products which have both commercial and military use, CNA reported. While Taiwan has been restricting exports to Russia since March 1 under the Wassenaar Arrangement about dual-use goods and technologies, it also plans to tighten the range of strategic high-tech products and their export destinations.

The items on the list correspond to products also restricted by other nations, and exporters would need to apply for a special license if they still wanted to sell the made-in-Taiwan products overseas, the MOEA said. Violators could be sanctioned with prison terms and fines, as stipulated by the Trade Act.

Equipment used in the production of semiconductors and electronic goods featured prominently on the list, the report said. In the past, Taiwan has restricted or banned exports of similar high-tech items to North Korea and Iran.