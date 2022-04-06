Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ronald Koeman to retake helm of Dutch team after World Cup

By Associated Press
2022/04/06 16:27
FILE- Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman stands prior to the start of the Euro 2020 group C qualifying soccer match between Netherlands and Germany at th...

FILE- Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman stands prior to the start of the Euro 2020 group C qualifying soccer match between Netherlands and Germany at th...

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ronald Koeman will retake the helm of the Dutch national team after the World Cup following a disappointing stint at Barcelona.

Louis van Gaal will coach the Netherlands through the World Cup but had already said he would not go beyond the tournament in Qatar, which ends on Dec. 18.

That allowed the Dutch soccer federation to bring back Koeman, who had left as national team coach less than two years ago to move to the Spanish club where he won many trophies as a player. He was fired in October after a string of bad results.

“Already during his first term as coach, there was a great sense of happiness about his work and results,” Dutch federation director Marianne van Leeuwen said.

Koeman was equally happy to reclaim a job that he had liked throughout.

“It felt right. The results were good and I got along well with the players,” he said. “It is clear that we will continue down that same road.”

The Dutch federation wanted an early deal since coaches typically move jobs at the end of the regular season. But since the World Cup ends in December, it was fearful few good coaches would be on the market.

Early this week, Van Gaal revealed that he is being treated for an aggressive form of prostate cancer but still plans to lead the team through the World Cup. The Netherlands was drawn to play host Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-07 01:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
99 schools across Taiwan cancel classes due to COVID
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about